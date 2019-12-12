Tigers' Rony Garcia: Joins Tigers
The Tigers selected Garcia with the first pick of the Rule 5 draft.
A hard-throwing 6-foot-3 righty, Garcia logged a 4.44 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 104:38 K:BB in 105.1 innings (20 starts) at Double-A last year as a member of the Yankees' organization. He is not quite ready to work as a big-league starter, so the Tigers will likely stash him in the bullpen all season before sending him to Triple-A in 2021 to get stretched back out. Garcia will need to be kept on the big-league roster all season, otherwise he will be offered back to the Yankees.
