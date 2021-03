Manager A.J. Hinch confirmed Sunday that he expects Garcia (appendectomy) to open the season on the 10-day injured list, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The announcement doesn't come as a major surprise, given that the 23-year-old has yet to pitch in a Grapefruit League game after requiring the appendectomy shortly before reporting to spring training. Once activated from the IL, Garcia will likely fill a low-leverage role out of the Detroit bullpen.