Garcia is evaluating multiple options to address his sprained left knee, but he will likely need surgery, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Garcia had to be helped off by trainers after suffering the knee sprain during a long toss session Thursday and was later placed on the 10-day injured list. A detailed recovery timeline has yet to be reveled for the right-hander, but given that surgery appears to be in his future, he seems almost certain to miss the rest of June and likely a large portion of July.