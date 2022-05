Garcia tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Monday's loss to the Athletics. He didn't allow any hits or walks, and struck out one.

Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Toledo before the game and he looked good in his first MLB action since April 24. The righty has a solid 2.16 ERA and 0.84 WHIP across 8.1 innings for the Tigers this season, and while he's in a fairly low-leverage role at the moment, he could move up the bullpen pecking order if he keeps pitching well.