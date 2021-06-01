Garcia pitched three scoreless innings of relief in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Brewers. He walked one and struck out two.

Detroit started Tyler Alexander and turned it into a bullpen game, so Garcia's length was very valuable in the 10-inning affair. The righty was making his season debut after getting called up earlier in the day. He pitched 21 innings for the Tigers in 2020 and turned in an abysmal 8.14 ERA, but the team seems high on the 23-year-old after selecting him in last year's Rule 5 draft from the Yankees. Garcia could stick around as long as he pitches well.