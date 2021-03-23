Garcia (abdomen) could begin the regular season on the injured list, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
This isn't particularly surprising, as Garcia underwent an appendectomy in February and hasn't been able to appear in a Grapefruit League game yet. The righty is going to need some time to get back into game shape, so he looks unlikely for Opening Day. When Garcia is able to return, he should slot in as a middle relief option for the Tigers.
