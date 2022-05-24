Garcia is scheduled to make his first start of the season in Wednesday's game in Minnesota, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Last week, Eduardo Rodriguez (ribcage) became the sixth Tigers starting pitcher to go on the injured list, so Detroit will pluck Garcia from the bullpen to shore up a depleted rotation. The starting assignment comes after Garcia performed admirably in relief of the injured Rodriguez on May 18 in Tampa Bay, with the 24-year-old right-hander striking out six over 2.2 innings while giving up one earned run on a hit and a walk. Garcia's 54-pitch appearance against the Rays was his longest of the season, so he's unlikely to be entrusted to work deep into his start Wednesday.