The Tigers announced Tuesday that Garcia (shoulder) is healthy and participating in his normal offseason program, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Garcia landed on the injured list with shoulder soreness just after the All-Star break and missed the rest of the season. The 24-year-old worked as a swingman for Detroit with eight starts in 16 appearances, and he had a 4.41 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB across 51 innings.