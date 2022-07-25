Garcia was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder soreness Monday.

Garcia returned from the injured list to start Sunday's game against the Twins, but he was removed from the start due to what was initially considered tightness in his bicep. Although right shoulder soreness is the same diagnosis as the injury that forced him to miss the last three weeks, manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that Garcia's current injury is unrelated to the previous issue. The right-hander will be shut down from throwing until the issue subsides, so it's possible that he requires more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf.