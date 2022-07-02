Garcia was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right shoulder soreness, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Garcia reported shoulder soreness during his warmups Saturday. Garrett Hill is now slated to make his MLB debut as a starter in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against Cleveland, and Alex Faedo will start the second game as the designated 27th man. Garcia, meanwhile, will likely need to undergo additional tests to determine the severity of his shoulder issue.