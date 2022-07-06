Garcia (shoulder) said he plans to do some throwing on the field Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Garcia's ability to start up a throwing program just three days after landing on the 15-day injured list supports the notion that his sore right shoulder isn't anything too serious. The right-hander is eligible to come off the IL on July 15, but since the Tigers will only play three more games after that date before heading into the All-Star break, he won't be a lock to get activated even if he's fully cleared by then.