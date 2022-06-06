Garcia allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings during Sunday's loss to the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Garcia gave up a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning Sunday, but he showed improvement after allowing six runs in five innings during his last outing. The right-hander has been inconsistent over his three appearances since joining the starting rotation, and he's settled for no-decisions in two of his three starts. Garcia should remain in the rotation while the Tigers' other starters are dealing with injuries, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Blue Jays next Sunday.