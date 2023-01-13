site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Rony Garcia: Settles with Detroit
Garcia agreed to a one-year contract with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Garcia appeared in 15 game (eight starts) last year and had a 4.41 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB across 51 innings. The 25-year-old seems likely to begin 2023 as a swingman for Detroit.
