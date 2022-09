The Tigers transferred Garcia (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

Since Garcia has already spent more than two months on the shelf, the transaction won't affect his recovery timeline, but the Tigers aren't counting on him returning in 2022 in any case. With Garcia moving to the 60-day IL, the Tigers were able to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Ryan Kreidler, who was summoned from Triple-A Toledo as one of Detroit's two September call-ups.