Garcia isn't currently working out after recently undergoing an appendectomy, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Garcia made 15 appearances (two starts) for the Tigers last year and posted an 8.14 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 21 innings. It's not clear how long he'll be sidelined following his appendectomy, but the right-hander will likely prepare for a middle-relief role in 2021 once he resumes working out.