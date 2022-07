Garcia (shoulder) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Garcia has been sidelined for nearly three weeks due to right shoulder soreness, but he began a rehab assignment in mid-July and will rejoin the Tigers' rotation for Sunday's series finale against the Twins. The right-hander made five appearances in June and posted a 3.91 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 25.1 innings.