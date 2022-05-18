Garcia allowed one run on a hit and a walk across 2.2 innings of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Rays. He struck out six.

Eduardo Rodriguez departed in the first inning with left side discomfort and will be headed to the injured list, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports, so Garcia was needed to soak up some innings as the first reliever into the game. The righty did well, with an Isaac Paredes solo home run his only blemish. The six strikeouts were also a season high for Garcia, who has a solid 2.57 ERA and 0.71 WHIP on the year.