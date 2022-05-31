Garcia (0-1) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins, surrendering six runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out seven.

The whiffs salvaged a bit of fantasy value for the right-hander, but Garcia still turned in his worst performance of the season in his second start. His spot in Detroit's rotation is fairly secure given the team has six starters on the IL at the moment, but the 24-year-old should return to the bullpen once the likes of Eduardo Rodriguez (ribs) and Tyler Alexander (elbow) are ready to return. Garcia will carry a 4.70 ERA and 29:6 K:BB through 23 innings into his next outing.