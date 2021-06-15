site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-rony-garcia-transferred-to-60-day-il | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Rony Garcia: Transferred to 60-day IL
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Tigers transferred Garcia (knee) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Garcia pitched 3.2 scoreless relief innings with the Tigers before suffering the left knee sprain during a long toss session.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read