Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Activated, optioned
Carpenter (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Toledo, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
As anticipated, Carpenter will head back to Triple-A with his rehab assignment completed. Per Woodberry, Carpenter is a definite option to rejoin the Tigers down the line should trades or injuries hit the major league rotation.
