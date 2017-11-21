Carpenter agreed to a one-year contract with the Tigers on Monday.

Carpenter spent the 2017 season with the Rockies organization and played the entire year at Triple-A Albuquerque. He pitched 27 games, with 25 being starts, and finished the year with a 4.15 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. While he could be called up to the big club at some point during the year, Carpenter will likely start the upcoming season at Triple-A Toledo.