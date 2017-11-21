Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Agrees to deal with Tigers
Carpenter agreed to a one-year contract with the Tigers on Monday.
Carpenter spent the 2017 season with the Rockies organization and played the entire year at Triple-A Albuquerque. He pitched 27 games, with 25 being starts, and finished the year with a 4.15 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. While he could be called up to the big club at some point during the year, Carpenter will likely start the upcoming season at Triple-A Toledo.
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....