Carpenter (oblique) reported Friday to the Tigers' rookie-level Gulf Coast League to begin a rehab assignment.

Carpenter has yet to pitch in a game for the rookie-ball club, but it's expected he'll take the mound within the next few days. The 27-year-old has been sidelined since May 31 with a right oblique strain and is expected to require multiple starts in the minors before being activated from the 10-day DL. Unless the Tigers are dealing with an injury to any of their current rotation members when Carpenter is reinstated, he'll likely be optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

