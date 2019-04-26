Carpenter was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday for Triple-A Toledo, likely because he's needed for a spot start at the major-league level Saturday against the White Sox, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Carpenter made five starts and one relief appearance for the Tigers last season without much success, recording a 7.25 ERA. He walked just 3.7 percent of opposing batters but struck out just 14.0 percent.