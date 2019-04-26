Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Candidate for spot start
Carpenter was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday for Triple-A Toledo, likely because he's needed for a spot start at the major-league level Saturday against the White Sox, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Carpenter made five starts and one relief appearance for the Tigers last season without much success, recording a 7.25 ERA. He walked just 3.7 percent of opposing batters but struck out just 14.0 percent.
More News
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Moves to minors•
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Optioned to minors following blowup start•
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Sticks in rotation•
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Picks up first career win•
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Promoted to big leagues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...