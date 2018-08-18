Carpenter is slated to start Saturday's game against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Carpenter was called up Friday after Blaine Hardy (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Carpenter wasn't needed out of the bullpen for the series opener, so he's set to make his first major-league start since May 31 when he got the nod against the Angels.

