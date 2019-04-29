Carpenter could receive a promotion to the big club when the Tigers require fifth and sixth starters during a May 11 doubleheader with the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Carpenter initially looked to be on track for a callup to the majors for a start Saturday against the White Sox, but those plans were nixed due to a postponement on account of snowy weather in Chicago. As a result, Carpenter should remain at Toledo for one or two more starts before moving back up to the big club when the Tigers finally require a rotation replacement for the injured Jordan Zimmermann (elbow).