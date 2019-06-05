Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Delivers seven strong innings
Carpenter (1-2) earned the win with two runs allowed on seven hits over seven innings Tuesday against the Rays. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.
Carpenter finished the evening at 84 pitches but was nonetheless removed after seven frames, only to see the bullpen nearly blow the game by allowing a grand slam. It's the first time the 28-year-old worked more than five innings this season. Carpenter has a 6.23 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB through 19 innings and should take the mound Sunday versus the Twins.
