Carpenter was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Tuesday's start against the Astros, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Carpenter had another rough outing Tuesday, giving up eight runs (seven earned) over four innings, and now owns a 13.00 ERA, 2.33 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB through two starts this season. The 28-year-old also struggled in six starts last year for the Tigers, and has allowed 12 home runs across only 31.1 big-league innings.