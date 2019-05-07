Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Expected to start Thursday
Carpenter is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start Thursday's game against the Angels, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Carpenter will get the start in place of Tyson Ross, who will be given an extra day to rest due to a stiff back. With Jordan Zimmermann (elbow) still on the injured list, it's possible Carpenter could stick around for multiple starts, especially considering Detroit plays a doubleheader Saturday in Minnesota.
