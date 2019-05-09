Carpenter (0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and one walk across five innings in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.

The Tigers have been on the verge of giving Carpenter his first MLB start of the year for a couple weeks, and he finally received that opportunity Thursday. Unfortunately, it didn't go so well, as after a rain delay to begin the day, he allowed six runs in the first three innings. Carpenter tossed up two home runs, but he did settle down to retire six of the last seven batters he faced. Whether or not Carpenter receives another chance to start for the Tigers likely depends on the health of Jordan Zimmermann (elbow).