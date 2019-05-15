Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Gets rocked again in loss
Carpenter (0-2) allowed eight runs (seven earned) across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Astros. He gave up nine hits and three walks while striking out five.
The five strikeouts were about the only positive for Carpenter, who was hit around for the second straight start. Through nine innings of work this season, the lefty has allowed 17 hits and 14 runs (13 earned). With the Tigers currently missing Jordan Zimmermann (elbow) and Tyson Ross (elbow), and Matt Moore (knee) and Michael Fulmer (elbow) out for the season, Carpenter figures to stick in the rotation for the time being. However, his recent results make him very hard to trust in fantasy. Carpenter is currently lined up to face the Athletics on Sunday for his next start.
More News
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Demoted after poor start•
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Experiences rough 2019 debut•
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Joining Tigers ahead of start•
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Could be up for May 11 doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Candidate for spot start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...