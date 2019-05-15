Carpenter (0-2) allowed eight runs (seven earned) across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Astros. He gave up nine hits and three walks while striking out five.

The five strikeouts were about the only positive for Carpenter, who was hit around for the second straight start. Through nine innings of work this season, the lefty has allowed 17 hits and 14 runs (13 earned). With the Tigers currently missing Jordan Zimmermann (elbow) and Tyson Ross (elbow), and Matt Moore (knee) and Michael Fulmer (elbow) out for the season, Carpenter figures to stick in the rotation for the time being. However, his recent results make him very hard to trust in fantasy. Carpenter is currently lined up to face the Athletics on Sunday for his next start.