Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Gives up eight runs in loss
Carpenter (1-3) gave up eight runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out one through 3.2 innings to take the loss against the Twins on Sunday.
Carpenter gave up three runs in the first inning and things didn't get improve much as he was chased from the game in the fourth inning after giving up another five runs. After two shaky starts, the 28-year-old had only allowed five runs through three starts before this shelling. He has a 1-3 record with a 7.89 ERA through six starts this season. Carpenter will try for better results in his next start Saturday against the Indians.
