Carpenter will be called up from Triple-A Toledo prior to Thursday's series finale against the Angels.

Carpenter will enter the starting rotation Thursday as Tyson Ross nurses a stiff back, and with a good effort could stick around while Jordan Zimmermann (elbow) is on the injured list. The 28-year-old has a 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB over six starts at Toledo this season.