Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Lands on DL
Carpenter (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list following Thursday's 6-2 victory over the Angels.
This move was expected after Carpenter exited Thursday's outing early with a right oblique strain. It's unclear how long he'll be on the shelf, as oblique injuries are often unpredictable. A corresponding move is scheduled to be made Friday.
