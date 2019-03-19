Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Moves to minors
The Tigers optioned Carpenter to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
With Michael Fulmer (knee) on track to open the season on the injured list, Carpenter was a late entry into the competition for the Tigers' final opening in the rotation. After failing to find much success during his six outings (five starts) in the majors and struggling at Triple-A Toledo last season, however, Carpenter never had much hope of beating out either Daniel Norris or Spencer Turnbull for the fifth starter's role. He'll likely head back to Toledo to open the new campaign.
