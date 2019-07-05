The Tigers are expected to recall Carpenter from Triple-A Toledo this weekend but have yet to announce whether he'll start Friday or Sunday against the Red Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers have confirmed Jordan Zimmermann as their starting pitcher for Saturday's contest, but the team's plans for Friday and Sunday remain up in the air. Both Carpenter and Gregory Soto are expected to draw the other two starts, but manager Ron Gardenhire has yet to decide who will take the hill for the series opener and who will get the nod for the finale. Expect more clarity on the team's pitching plans to emerge later Friday, but no matter what day he takes the hill, Carpenter won't make for a dependable fantasy option. Over his 55 career innings in the big leagues, Carpenter has posted an 8.18 ERA and 1.75 WHIP.