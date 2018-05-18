Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Optioned back to Toledo
Carpenter was sent down to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
In a corresponding move, the Tigers activated Leonys Martin (hamstring) from the DL. Carpenter recently made a spot start against Cleveland on Wednesday, taking the loss by allowing five earned runs off seven hits and one walk across five innings. He will return to the Mud Hens' rotation moving forward.
