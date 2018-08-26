Carpenter was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Saturday's game against the White Sox.

Making his second start of the month Saturday, Carpenter took the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk through just 4.1 innings. He struck out five but allowed some hard contact, serving up a homer and three doubles. The right-hander now owns an unsightly 7.25 ERA through 22.1 innings this season. The Tigers don't need a fifth starter until Sept. 1 thanks to an off day Monday, so Carpenter will temporarily head back to the minors before presumably rejoining the rotation when rosters expand.

