The Tigers optioned Carpenter to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

The demotion ends Carpenter's long-shot bid for a spot in the Tigers' Opening Day rotation, which was likely settled two days earlier when manager Ron Gardenhire named Francisco Liriano as one of the team's starters. Carpenter may have opened some eyes in the Grapefruit League after posting a 2.79 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 9.2 innings, so he could rank high on the list for a promotion to the big-league rotation should the Tigers suffer attrition to their starting ranks.