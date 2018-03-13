Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Optioned to minors
The Tigers optioned Carpenter to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.
The demotion ends Carpenter's long-shot bid for a spot in the Tigers' Opening Day rotation, which was likely settled two days earlier when manager Ron Gardenhire named Francisco Liriano as one of the team's starters. Carpenter may have opened some eyes in the Grapefruit League after posting a 2.79 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 9.2 innings, so he could rank high on the list for a promotion to the big-league rotation should the Tigers suffer attrition to their starting ranks.
More News
-
Fantasy Baseball: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's the third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...