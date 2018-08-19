Carpenter (1-1) allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a win over the Twins on Saturday. He did not walk a batter.

The 27-year-old got into the win column for the first time in his career, but Carpenter gave up a trio of solo homers in this one and has now served up seven long balls in 18 innings at the major-league level. Meanwhile, he's managed only 10 strikeouts. Carpenter lines up to face the White Sox in his next start and Chicago struggles against left-handed pitching, but even so, Carpenter's appeal is minimal.