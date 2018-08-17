Carpenter was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Carpenter will be available out of the bullpen for Friday's contest if needed, but he'll likely fill in for either Blaine Hardy (elbow) or Artie Lewicki (elbow), in the starting rotation. Carpenter has appeared in four games (three starts) for the Tigers in 2018, accruing a 6.39 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with seven strikeouts over 12.2 innings.