The Tigers recalled Carpenter from Triple-A Toledo and announced he would start the second game of the team's doubleheader Sunday against the Pirates.

Despite a valiant effort in spring training, Carpenter was unable to secure the No. 5 spot in the rotation and was sent to Toledo in mid-March. However, after two of the Tigers' first three games of the season were rained out, Carpenter will end up making his season debut with the big club after all with Detroit requiring six starters over the next five days. Since he's the 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader, Carpenter will report back to Toledo at the conclusion of the spot start. The 27-year-old showcased some strikeout potential in the minors last season and exhibited a sharp curve in spring training, so he could make for a decent streaming option in AL-only formats.