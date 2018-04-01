Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Recalled, starting Game 2 of twin bill
The Tigers recalled Carpenter from Triple-A Toledo and announced he would start the second game of the team's doubleheader Sunday against the Pirates.
Despite a valiant effort in spring training, Carpenter was unable to secure the No. 5 spot in the rotation and was sent to Toledo in mid-March. However, after two of the Tigers' first three games of the season were rained out, Carpenter will end up making his season debut with the big club after all with Detroit requiring six starters over the next five days. Since he's the 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader, Carpenter will report back to Toledo at the conclusion of the spot start. The 27-year-old showcased some strikeout potential in the minors last season and exhibited a sharp curve in spring training, so he could make for a decent streaming option in AL-only formats.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...