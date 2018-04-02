Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Returned to Toledo
Carpenter has been returned to Triple-A Toledo after serving as the 26th man in Sunday's doubleheader.
Carpenter allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts over three innings in a no-decision in the second leg of the doubleheader. He was touched up for a pair of home runs and simply didn't look ready for the show. Carpenter finished 2017 with a 4.15 ERA an 1.28 WHIP over 27 games for Triple-A Albuquerque with the Rockies organization in 2017.
