Carpenter will pitch on short rest Wednesday against the Orioles, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Carpenter threw just 56 pitches in his previous outing Saturday against the Mets, so it's possible he won't be too affected by the quick turnaround. Whether he'll be an interesting fantasy option even if unaffected by the short rest is another question; he's allowed 16 runs (14 earned) in 14 innings so far this season.