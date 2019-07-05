Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Returns to big leagues
Carpenter was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
Carpenter's promotion comes as no surprise with him slated to start for the Tigers this weekend. The Tigers have yet to make an official announcement, but Gregory Soto is currently listed as Detroit's probable starter for Friday, which would mean Carpenter starts the final game before the All-Star break Sunday versus the Red Sox.
