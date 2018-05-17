Carpenter (0-1) took the loss against Cleveland on Wednesday, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

The 27-year-old left-hander has struck out better than a batter an inning at Triple-A over his minor-league career, but he wasn't fooling anyone in his second big-league start, generating only four swinging strikes among his 88 pitches. Carpenter is expected to head back down to Triple-A Toledo after this outing, with Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) set to return from the disabled list next week.