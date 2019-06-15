Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Sent to minors
Carpenter (1-4) took the loss and allowed eight runs (six earned) on eight hits and four walks while striking out two over three innings Friday against the Indians. He was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following the contest.
Carpenter has been lit up for 14 runs over his last two starts, so the Tigers have elected to demote the lefty. Gregory Soto will be recalled from Triple-A prior to Saturday's matchup in a corresponding move.
