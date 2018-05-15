Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Set to start Wednesday
Carpenter will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday to start against the Indians, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
With Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) set to miss another start while on the disabled list, Carpenter will join the Tigers' rotation for a spot start Wednesday. The 27-year-old owns an unremarkable 5.01 ERA across seven starts with the Mud Hens this season and struggled in a spot start with the Tigers earlier in the season, so it would be unwise to expect much from him Wednesday. He'll likely head back to the minors following his spot start.
