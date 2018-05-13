Carpenter was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

Carpenter will expectedly head back to the minors after serving as the Tigers' 26th man for Saturday's twin bill against the Mariners. The 27-year-old recorded two outs -- one via strikeouts -- without allowing a run before exiting the contest, lowering his big-league ERA to 7.36 through 3.2 innings this season. He'll rejoin the Mud Hens' rotation.