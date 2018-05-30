Carpenter, who was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, will start Thursday against the Angels, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

As anticipated, Carpenter will fill the rotation spot vacated by Francisco Liriano (hamstring), who landed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. Even if Liriano is sidelined the minimum amount of time, he'll still miss two turns through the rotation, so Carpenter could take the hill for the Tigers again next week if he performs acceptably Thursday. Given that Carpenter has given up eight runs over 8.2 innings in his three appearances for Detroit this season and recently served up 14 hits in a three-inning appearance for Toledo on May 21, he'll be difficult to depend on even in AL-only settings.