Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Starting Saturday
Carpenter will start Saturday's game against the Mets, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Carpenter was demoted to the minors following a disastrous start against the Astros in mid-May, but the Tigers will give him another shot to toe the rubber. He's surrendered 13 runs and struck out seven over nine innings (two starts) this year in the big leagues.
